Red Tide Continues To Cause Fish Kills, Respiratory Irritation Along Pinellas Beaches

Fish kills that are believed to be caused by red tide have been reported this week in Pinellas, Hillsborough and Manatee counties, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Also, people have reported respiratory irritation along Pinellas County's beaches that are believed to have been caused by red tide, according to the commission's Friday report.

In Pinellas, high concentrations of red tide were reported in the Gulf of Mexico at Madeira Beach, and along Bay Pines and Abercrombie Park on Long Bayou.

Low and medium concentrations were found at Clearwater Beach, Davis Islands in Tampa and at various points near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

In the past week, lower concentrations were found in Manatee County.

/ Fl Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission / Map of red tide



