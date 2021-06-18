State Transitions COVID-19 Vaccination Sites To Local Entities

Friday (June 18) is the last day that Florida will run COVID-19 vaccination sites, but that doesn’t mean they will all be shut down.

Local entities will take over the facilities.

Ages 12 and older can get the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. The one-shot Johnson & Johnson and two-dose Moderna vaccines are available for 18 and older.

You can find vaccination locations here.

