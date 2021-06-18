© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Nearly 5 Million Doses Of COVID Vaccine Sit Unused In Florida

Health News Florida | By South Florida Sun Sentinel
Published June 18, 2021 at 8:26 AM EDT
Bottles coronavirus vaccine. sars-cov-2 / COVID-19
VA VAntage Point
/
330634250
As of June 4, the most recent statistics available, more than 33,400 doses had been wasted or spoiled after they were removed from cold storage.

Close to 5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine sit in freezers in doctors’ offices, pharmacies or clinics in Florida, waiting for someone to want protection from the virus.

As Florida’s surplus grows and demand weakens, providers say they can’t help but waste doses and fear vials stored in their freezers will expire before they can be used.

“Unfortunately we do have vaccines that we have to toss out,” said Franck Kacou, the owner of Progress Pharmacy in West Palm Beach. “We don’t want to waste anything, but right now there is no other option.”

Read more of this article from our news partner at The South Florida Sun Sentinel.

