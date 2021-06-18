Nearly 5 Million Doses Of COVID Vaccine Sit Unused In Florida

Close to 5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine sit in freezers in doctors’ offices, pharmacies or clinics in Florida, waiting for someone to want protection from the virus.

As Florida’s surplus grows and demand weakens, providers say they can’t help but waste doses and fear vials stored in their freezers will expire before they can be used.

As of June 4, the most recent statistics available, more than 33,400 doses had been wasted or spoiled after they were removed from cold storage, Cindy Krischer Goodman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

“Unfortunately we do have vaccines that we have to toss out,” said Franck Kacou, the owner of Progress Pharmacy in West Palm Beach. “We don’t want to waste anything, but right now there is no other option.”

Read more of this article from our news partner at The South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Copyright 2021 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.