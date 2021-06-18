© 2020 Health News Florida



CDC Eases Travel Warning For Cruises; COVID Risk High For Unvaccinated

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Miami Herald
Published June 18, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT
Cruise ships are pictured in Miami on April 7, 2020.
Cruise ships are pictured in Miami on April 7, 2020.

The CDC lists the COVID-19 risk for unvaccinated passengers on cruise ships at Level 3, the second highest, down from Level 4.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lowered its travel warning for cruise ships Wednesday, recommending only unvaccinated passengers avoid cruise travel.

Taylor Dolven of The Miami Herald reports the COVID-19 risk for unvaccinated passengers on cruise ships is now at Level 3, the second highest, down from Level 4.

Previously, the CDC recommended all passengers avoid cruise travel.

The changes come as the cruise industry prepares to restart from U.S. ports in the coming weeks. The first test cruise is scheduled for Sunday — Royal Caribbean International’s Freedom of the Seas ship from PortMiami — and the first revenue cruise for June 26 — Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Edge ship from Port Canaveral.

