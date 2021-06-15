White House To Host July Fourth Event, Will Celebrate Pandemic Progress

President Joe Biden wants to imbue Independence Day with new meaning this year by encouraging nationwide celebrations to mark the country’s effective return to normalcy after 16 months of pandemic disruption.

Even as the U.S. is set to cross the grim milestone of 600,000 deaths from COVID-19, the White House is expressing growing certainty that July Fourth will serve as a breakthrough moment in the nation’s recovery. That’s even though the U.S. is not expected to quite reach its goal of having 70 percent of adults vaccinated by the holiday.

Biden is proclaiming “a summer of freedom” to celebrate Americans resuming their pre-pandemic lives. The holiday will see the largest event yet of his presidency: He plans to host first responders, essential workers and military servicemembers and their families for a cookout and to watch the fireworks over the National Mall.

More than 1,000 guests are expected, officials said, with final arrangements still to be sorted out.

Click here to read the rest of the article from AP.

