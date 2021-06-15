© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

White House To Host July Fourth Event, Will Celebrate Pandemic Progress

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published June 15, 2021 at 8:39 AM EDT
fireworks.jpeg
AP
/

The White House is planning to host first responders, essential workers and military servicemembers for a holiday cookout and fireworks.

President Joe Biden wants to imbue Independence Day with new meaning this year by encouraging nationwide celebrations to mark the country’s effective return to normalcy after 16 months of pandemic disruption.

Even as the U.S. is set to cross the grim milestone of 600,000 deaths from COVID-19, the White House is expressing growing certainty that July Fourth will serve as a breakthrough moment in the nation’s recovery. That’s even though the U.S. is not expected to quite reach its goal of having 70 percent of adults vaccinated by the holiday.

Biden is proclaiming “a summer of freedom” to celebrate Americans resuming their pre-pandemic lives. The holiday will see the largest event yet of his presidency: He plans to host first responders, essential workers and military servicemembers and their families for a cookout and to watch the fireworks over the National Mall.

More than 1,000 guests are expected, officials said, with final arrangements still to be sorted out.

Click here to read the rest of the article from AP.

Tags

Health News FloridaWhite HouseJoe BidenFourth of JulyCoronavirusCOVID-19
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content