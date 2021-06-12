Weekly Update: Florida Coronavirus Cases, Positivity Rate And More For June 11

Each week, the Florida Department of Health will provide updates on the number of coronavirus cases, changes in positivity rate, vaccinations, and other statewide and county-by-county data.

Following is a summary from June 4-10, 2021.

UPDATE: Weekly Situation Report From The Florida Department Of Health

Cases: 2,300,786 new positive cases, an increase of 12,157 from the previous week.

Vaccinations: 10,460,797 Florida residents have been vaccinated, a weekly increase of 183,946. In all, 55% of Florida’s population has received a vaccine.

Positivity Rate: The positivity rate for new cases was 3.4%, down from 3.6% the previous week.

Deaths: A total of 37,265 Florida residents have died from a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, an increase of 40 from the previous week.



ABOUT THE DATA: As of June 4, 2021, the Florida Department of Health no longer offers daily updates on coronavirus data, and instead issues a county-by-county and statewide weekly breakdown on about COVID-19 cases, deaths, and other information. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials.

Copyright 2021 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7