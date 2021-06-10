G-7 Nations Expected To Pledge 1 Billion Vaccine Doses For World

The Group of Seven nations are set to commit to sharing at least 1 billion coronavirus shots with the world, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Thursday.

Half of the doses would come from the U.S. and 100 million from the U.K. as President Joe Biden urged allies to join in speeding the pandemic’s end and bolstering the strategic position of the world’s wealthiest democracies.

Johnson’s announcement on the eve of the G-7 leaders’ summit in England came hours after Biden committed to donating 500 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and previewed a coordinated effort by the advanced economies to make vaccination widely and speedily available everywhere.

“We’re going to help lead the world out of this pandemic working alongside our global partners,” Biden said, adding that on Friday the G-7 nations would join the U.S. in outlining their vaccine donation commitments. The G-7 also includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan.

Speeding the global recovery from the pandemic is a dominant issue at the summit. While countries like the U.S. and Britain have already given vaccine shots to most adults, many nations, especially in Africa, have few doses or none.

Johnson said Thursday that the G-7 leaders’ pledges at the summit mean “we can vaccinate the world by the end of next year and build back better from coronavirus.”