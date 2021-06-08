UF Health Jax CEO Cites Vaccines For Lowest COVID Count In A Year

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at UF Health Jacksonville is the lowest it has been since last spring.

Hospital CEO Leon Haley shared that milestone with members of the Jacksonville City Council on Tuesday.

Haley said UF Health Jacksonville was caring for 17 patients with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, down from a height of more than 100 in January.

“And what that is, really, is a function of the vaccines working,” Haley said. “As more and more people get vaccinated, including our own staff, the community, the country, that is really impacting the number of cases that we are seeing.”

Leon reminded City Council members that although serious cases of COVID-19 are extremely rare among young children, those that are the most vulnerable are those with comorbidities such as lung diseases or immune deficiencies. Children younger than 12 are not eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.

Haley also said many UF Health Jacksonville nurses have retired or left the workforce because of the strain of the job over the past year.

“The health care community at UF Health and certainly across the city has been tremendously dedicated, but also incredibly tired.”

Haley said that over the course of the pandemic, 2,200 people have been hospitalized with the virus in Duval County and more than 1,400 have died.

