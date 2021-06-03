Florida Adds 1,234 New COVID Cases, Fewest Since September

Florida on Wednesday reported 1,234 new coronavirus cases, the lowest 24- hour total since September.

Back then, there were just over 700,000 total cases reported in the state. Now there are 2,237,989.

The 1,832 hospitalizations for COVID-19 was the lowest recorded since Health News Florida began tracking data daily in late July. That’s 52 fewer people than Tuesday.

In a release on Wednesday, the Florida Hospital Association said hospitalizations are at their lowest level in more than a year.

“Vaccinations are up. New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are down. It’s that simple,” said Mary C. Mayhew, president and CEO of the Florida Hospital Association. “As the rest of the nation joins Florida in reopening, it is important to remember that getting vaccinated offers the best protection against COVID-19, nearly eliminating worries about whether someone else is vaccinated or not.”

The state's hospitalizations declined 19% over the past two weeks and are down 38% compared to a month ago, according to the release.

Current hospitalizations stand at only 20% of the peak reached in July 2020 with approximately 33% of existing hospital capacity available.

The hospital association also noted that the statewide positivity from COVID-19 testing stands at 3.89%, down considerably from 6.16% at the beginning of May.

The number of deaths from complications due to COVID-19 on Wednesday was 56, the health department reported. That brings the state total to 37,665 people.

More than 10.3 million people have received a COVID-19 vaccine in Florida. More than 8.3 million are fully vaccinated.

Of the 44,661 test returned on Tuesday, 3.33 percent of those who were tested for the first time were positive.

State Totals (as of Wednesday, June 2)

Positive Tests – 2,327,989 | Deaths – 37,665



Changes Since June 1:

State: Positive Tests – 1,234 | Deaths – 56

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 346 | Deaths – 1



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 44,661 | Positivity Rate – 3.33%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

June 2: 1,234 /56

June 1: 5,937/97*

May 28: 2,338/43

May 27: 2,338/87

May 26: 2,327/66

May 25: 1,824/81

May 24: 1,606/28

May 23: 2,069/13

May 22: 3,406/22

May 21: 2,371/96

May 20: 2,893/77

May 19: 2,811/45

May 18: 2,805/97

May 17: 1,976/59

Copyright 2021 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7