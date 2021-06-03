Florida Weighs In On Lawsuit Over Canada Drug Imports

Gov. Ron DeSantis has jumped into an ongoing legal fight between pharmaceutical companies and the federal government over rules that would open the door to Florida importing drugs from Canada.

The state Agency for Health Care Administration, at DeSantis’ direction, filed a friend-of-the-court brief Tuesday siding with the federal government in a lawsuit filed in November by the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America.

The industry group is trying to halt a rule drawn up by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under former President Donald Trump that would allow states to import drugs.

President Joe Biden’s administration filed a motion Friday seeking to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that the drug industry is acting prematurely since no state has been granted permission to start drug importation.

DeSantis on Friday called on the Biden administration to give the final green light to allow Florida to begin importing drugs.

Florida’s court brief argued the drug-industry group lacks standing to file the lawsuit and that the rule is allowed under federal law.

DeSantis said in a statement that “the lawsuit is another desperate attempt by Big Pharma to prevent the importation of safe and effective prescription drugs from Canada. Floridians have been waiting long enough for lower prescription drug prices, and it is unnecessary to keep them waiting.”