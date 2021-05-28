© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida's Coronavirus Positivity Rate Lowest Since Summer Surge

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Stephanie Colombini
Published May 28, 2021 at 7:45 AM EDT
The state recorded another 2,338 coronavirus cases and 87 deaths.
The state recorded another 2,338 coronavirus cases and 87 deaths.

At 3.2%, the positivity rate for new cases is the lowest it's been since Health News Florida began tracking the data daily in July.

Florida's coronavirus positivity rate dipped to the lowest levels it's been in close to a year.

Health News Florida began tracking the daily percentage of new positive cases in late July, when infection numbers were surging and rates neared 15%.

The 3.2% reported by the Florida Department of Health on Thursday is the lowest since at least that time, and likely since before cases started rising in June.

The state added 2,338 new coronavirus cases on Thursday and another 87 people died with COVID-19.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 2,070 people hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. Also, 23.4% of the state's adult intensive care unit beds are available.


Nearly 10.2 million people in the state have received a COVID-19 vaccine, with about 8.1 million fully vaccinated.

State Totals (as of Thursday, May 27)

  • Positive Tests – 2,318,480| Deaths – 37,469


Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 2,338 | Deaths – 87
  • Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 529 | Deaths – 23


Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 86,962 | Positivity Rate – 3.2%


ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • May 27: 2,338/87
  • May 26: 2,327/66
  • May 25: 1,824/81
  • May 24: 1,606/28
  • May 23: 2,069/13
  • May 22: 3,406/22
  • May 21: 2,371/96
  • May 20: 2,893/77
  • May 19: 2,811/45
  • May 18: 2,805/97
  • May 17: 1,976/59
  • May 16: 2,482/22
  • May 15: 3,319/57
  • May 14: 3,590/71

Copyright 2021 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19
Stephanie Colombini
Stephanie Colombini joined WUSF Public Media in December 2016 as Producer of Florida Matters,WUSF’s public affairs show. She’s also a reporter for WUSF’s Health News Florida project.
See stories by Stephanie Colombini
Related Content