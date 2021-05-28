Florida's Coronavirus Positivity Rate Lowest Since Summer Surge

Florida's coronavirus positivity rate dipped to the lowest levels it's been in close to a year.

Health News Florida began tracking the daily percentage of new positive cases in late July, when infection numbers were surging and rates neared 15%.

The 3.2% reported by the Florida Department of Health on Thursday is the lowest since at least that time, and likely since before cases started rising in June.

The state added 2,338 new coronavirus cases on Thursday and another 87 people died with COVID-19.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 2,070 people hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. Also, 23.4% of the state's adult intensive care unit beds are available.



Nearly 10.2 million people in the state have received a COVID-19 vaccine, with about 8.1 million fully vaccinated.

State Totals (as of Thursday, May 27)

Positive Tests – 2,318,480| Deaths – 37,469



Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 2,338 | Deaths – 87

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 529 | Deaths – 23



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 86,962 | Positivity Rate – 3.2%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

May 27: 2,338/87

May 26: 2,327/66

May 25: 1,824/81

May 24: 1,606/28

May 23: 2,069/13

May 22: 3,406/22

May 21: 2,371/96

May 20: 2,893/77

May 19: 2,811/45

May 18: 2,805/97

May 17: 1,976/59

May 16: 2,482/22

May 15: 3,319/57

May 14: 3,590/71

