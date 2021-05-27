© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Ohio Announces First $1 million Vax-A-Million Lottery Winner

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published May 27, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT
Ohio Vax a Million AP.jpeg
AP photo
/

Gov. Mike DeWine introduced the incentive program May 12 as a way of boosting participation in the state’s flagging vaccination efforts.

A woman from Southwest Ohio is the first winner of the state's $1 million Vax-a-Million vaccination incentive prize. The state also says a Dayton-area teen is the first winner of the program’s full-ride college scholarship.

Abbigail Bugenske of Silverton near Cincinnati was the $1 million winner, while Joseph Costello of Englewood near Dayton was the scholarship winner. The names were announced Wednesday night at the end of the Ohio Lottery’s Cash Explosion TV show.

Gov. Mike DeWine introduced the incentive program May 12 as a way of boosting participation in the state’s flagging vaccination efforts. More than 2.7 million adults signed up for the $1 million prize and more than 104,000 children ages 12 to 17 entered the drawing for the college scholarship.

The number of people in Ohio age 16 and older who received their initial COVID-19 vaccine jumped 33% in the week after the state announced its million-dollar incentive lottery, according to an Associated Press analysis.

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19coronavirus vaccineCoronavirusohio
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content