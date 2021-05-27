© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

CDC OKs Royal Caribbean For First Revenue Cruise From Florida

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published May 27, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT
RoyalCaribbean North Star.jpg

The approval is a welcome milestone for the cruise industry, which has been paralyzed in the U.S. since March 2020 after COVID-19 outbreaks and deaths on several ships.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday gave Royal Caribbean approval to start seven-night cruises to the Caribbean on its Celebrity Cruises brand ship, Celebrity Edge, on June 26.

The ship is the first to win CDC approval for revenue cruises since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The approval is a welcome milestone for the cruise industry, which has been paralyzed in the U.S. since March 2020 after COVID-19 outbreaks and deaths on several ships.

“Cruising from the U.S. is back!” Richard D. Fain, Royal Caribbean Group chairman and CEO, said in a news release. “After months of working with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other government officials, our Healthy Sail Panel and industry partners, we can again offer cruise lovers the chance to enjoy the wonders of cruising.”

The CDC has given cruise lines two options: meet vaccination thresholds of 98% of crew and 95% of passengers and start revenue cruises immediately, or first perform test cruises to ensure COVID protocols are working. Celebrity Cruise has decided to comply with the vaccination threshold.

A company spokesperson told the Miami Herald it is working with the state in regards to a new law that bans companies from requiring proof of vaccinations. Those that do can be fined $5,000 per violation.

Gov. Ron DeSantis sued the CDC last month, asking a judge to force the agency to drop its cruise safety requirements and allow cruises to begin immediately. The judge sent the case to mediation, which begins Thursday.

Earlier this week, the CDC approved test cruises for Royal Caribbean with volunteer passengers in late June from PortMiami on its Freedom of the Seas ship. PortMiami also submitted an agreement to the CDC with Carnival Cruise Line that has not yet been approved.

Also, Norwegian Cruise Line has announced plans for seven of its ships to sail from a variety of U.S. ports in the coming months. Four of the cruises are out of South Florida.

Information from WLRN coverage partner the Miami Herald was used in this report.

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19Cruise LinesRoyal CaribbeanCruise ships
Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012.
See stories by Health News Florida Staff
Related Content