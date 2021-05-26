Florida Reports More Than 8 Million Fully Vaccinated Against COVID

The number of people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 passed the 8 million mark on Tuesday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The state reports that 8,038,941 people have received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or completed the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna variety. Overall, 10,075,311 in Florida have received at least one dose.

The largest number of fully vaccinated people, 1,859,299, are ages 65 to 74, followed by ages 55 to 64, with 1,613,203. Miami-Dade County has the most fully vaccinated people, with 1,140,338, or 14.2% of the state total.

Meantime, the state on Tuesday reported 1,824 new coronavirus cases and 81 deaths. The additions bring the number of cases in Florida to 2,313,815 and deaths related to the virus to 37,316. Both totals include nonresidents.

Statewide, 2,116 people are hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, nine less than Monday.

The positivity rate Monday came in at 3.75%, the 14th straight day the rate was under 5%. The figure was not updated by the state on Tuesday.

State Totals (as of Tuesday, May 25)

Positive Tests – 2,313,815| Deaths – 37,316



Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 1,824 | Deaths – 81

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 446 | Deaths – 19



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – Not updated Tuesday | Positivity Rate – Not updated Tuesday



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

May 25: 1,824/81

May 24: 1,606/28

May 23: 2,069/13

May 22: 3,406/22

May 21: 2,371/96

May 20: 2,893/77

May 19: 2,811/45

May 18: 2,805/97

May 17: 1,976/59

May 16: 2,482/22

May 15: 3,319/57

May 14: 3,590/71

May 13: 4,064/50

May 12: 3,184/51



Information from News Service of Florida was used in this report.

