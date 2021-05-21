News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
Florida Report Shows Vaccinations Lag Among Blacks
The state Department of Health said only 7% of the vaccinated people have been identified as Black, but 66% as white, 15% as "unknown" and 11% as "other."
More than 9.8 million people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Florida since the first round of shots arrived in the state in December. But a report Thursday by the Florida Department of Health said just 7 percent of the vaccinated people have been identified as Black.
By comparison, about 66 percent have been identified as white. Another 15 percent were listed as “unknown,” and 11 percent were identified as “other.”
Less than 1 percent were categorized as American Indian or Alaskan.
Meanwhile, of the 7.79 million people considered fully vaccinated, less than 7 percent were identified as Black, while nearly 68 percent were listed as white. The data includes vaccinations as of Wednesday.