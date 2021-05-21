Florida Report Shows Vaccinations Lag Among Blacks

More than 9.8 million people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Florida since the first round of shots arrived in the state in December. But a report Thursday by the Florida Department of Health said just 7 percent of the vaccinated people have been identified as Black.

By comparison, about 66 percent have been identified as white. Another 15 percent were listed as “unknown,” and 11 percent were identified as “other.”

Less than 1 percent were categorized as American Indian or Alaskan.

Meanwhile, of the 7.79 million people considered fully vaccinated, less than 7 percent were identified as Black, while nearly 68 percent were listed as white. The data includes vaccinations as of Wednesday.