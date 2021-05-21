Florida Positivity Rate For New Coronavirus Cases Under 4%

The state's daily positivity rate for new coronavirus cases fell below 4 percent on Thursday for the first time since October, the Florida Department of Health said..

The rate of 3.92 percent was the 11th consecutive day the rate was below 5 percent. Health experts say rates consistently below 5 percent could indicate community transmission is under control.

Thursday's rate was the lowest since Oct. 11, when it was 3.44 percent.

The state reported that 2,893 people tested positive for COVID-19. It was the fourth day in a row that new cases were under 3,000.

The state also recorded the deaths of 77 people due to complications from COVID-19.

Florida now has reported a total of 2,302,489 coronavirus cases and 37,076 deaths.

There has been a continued decline in the number of people hospitalized, with 2,262 people being treated at hospitals in Florida because of the virus.

As of Thursday afternoon, 9,813,737 people had been vaccinated in Florida, with 7,792,426 having completed the full series of doses.

State Totals (as of Thursday, May 20)

Positive Tests – 2,302,489 | Deaths – 37,076



Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 2,893 | Deaths – 77

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 618 | Deaths – 24



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 84,265| Positivity Rate – 3.92%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

May 20: 2,893/77

May 19: 2,811/45

May 18: 2,805/97

May 17: 1,976/59

May 16: 2,482/22

May 15: 3,319/57

May 14: 3,590/71

May 13: 4,064/50

May 12: 3,184/51

May 11: 3,263/49

May 10: 2,296/53

May 9: 3,321/33

May 8: 3,977/66

May 7: 4,165/89

