Florida Records Three Straight Days With Less Than 3,000 New COVID Cases

On Wednesday, 2,811 people tested positive for the coronavirus. It was the third day in a row that Florida's new cases were under 3,000.

The positivity rate for new cases reported was 4.16%, which marks 10 consecutive days below 5%. Health experts say rates consistently below 5% could indicate community transmission is under control.

The state recorded the deaths of 45 people due to complications from COVID-19. More than half, or 24, of those deaths were reported in the greater Tampa Bay region, including 15 in Hillsborough County.

Florida has reported a total of 2,299,596 coronavirus cases and 36,999 deaths (36,271 Florida residents).

As of Wednesday afternoon, the state reported 2,275 people were being treated at hospitals in Florida because of the virus, 70 less than the previous day.

More than 9.49 million people in Florida have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.



State Totals (as of Wednesday, May 19)

Positive Tests – 2,299,596 | Deaths – 36,999



Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 2,811 | Deaths – 45

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 649| Deaths – 24



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 81,689 | Positivity Rate – 4.16%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

May 19: 2,811/45

May 18: 2,805/97

May 17: 1,976/59

May 16: 2,482/22

May 15: 3,319/57

May 14: 3,590/71

May 13: 4,064/50

May 12: 3,184/51

May 11: 3,263/49

May 10: 2,296/53

May 9: 3,321/33

May 8: 3,977/66

May 7: 4,165/89

May 6: 4,504/73

