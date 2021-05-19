Florida Reports 97 COVID Deaths, Most In A Day Since Late March

The Florida Department of Health on Tuesday reported another 97 people died with complications related to COVID-19, the most in a day since late March.

The death toll for residents is 36,227.

The state also added 2,805 new coronavirus cases.

According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and analyzed by NPR, the average daily caseload so far this week is 3,125 new cases a day. That’s a 17 percent decrease from last week’s average caseload and a 55 percent decrease from the average daily numbers two weeks ago.

The positivity rate for new cases increased slightly to 4.56%, but remained under 5% for more than a week. Health experts say rates consistently below 5% could indicate community transmission is under control.

Hospitalizations statewide dipped to 2,345.

More than 9.67 million people have received a COVID-19 vaccine in Florida. About 7.65 million of them are fully vaccinated.

State Totals (as of Tuesday, May 18)

Positive Tests – 2,296,785 | Deaths – 36,954



Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 2,805 | Deaths – 97

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 591| Deaths – 14



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 73,032 | Positivity Rate – 4.56%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

May 18: 2,805/97

May 17: 1,976/59

May 16: 2,482/22

May 15: 3,319/57

May 14: 3,590/71

May 13: 4,064/50

May 12: 3,184/51

May 11: 3,263/49

May 10: 2,296/53

May 9: 3,321/33

May 8: 3,977/66

May 7: 4,165/89

May 6: 4,504/73

May 5: 4,394/82

