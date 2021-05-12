Medicare Requires Nursing Homes To Report COVID Vaccinations

Medicare says it will require nursing homes to report COVID-19 vaccination rates for residents and staff.

Officials hope it will be an incentive for facilities to keep giving shots even as the worst ravages of the pandemic ease.

The agency expects to start receiving vaccination numbers from nursing homes in the coming weeks and plans to post the information on the internet so residents and families can easily access the details.

People living in long-term care facilities have borne a heavy toll from the pandemic. But cases and deaths plummeted after the government launched a concerted effort to vaccinate residents and staff.

Click here for more on this article.

