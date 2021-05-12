Florida Reports Another 3,263 New Coronavirus Cases

The Florida Department of Health Tuesday reported 3,263 new coronavirus cases, the lowest number of cases recorded on a Tuesday since Feb. 2, when it was 1,998 new cases.

It follows with the trend of new coronavirus cases continuing to decline.

The total number of cases in Florida now stands at 2,275,365.

The positivity rate for new cases came in at 5 percent, which is considered the level where the virus is slowing its spread. More than 78,700 tests were returned since Monday — about 16,000 lower than the daily average for the last two weeks.

The average of new daily infections continues to fall, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, analyzed by NPR. Florida is averaging 5,566 new cases per day in the last week, an 18% decrease compared to the week before and a 4% decrease compared to two weeks ago.



Statewide, the deaths of 49 people due to complications from COVID-19 were recorded since Monday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the state reported 2,746 people were being treated at hospitals in Florida with a primary diagnosis of coronavirus — down more than 11 percent from the same period a week ago.

Statewide, 7,156,797 people are fully vaccinated, with another 2,194,160 people having received at least one shot.

State Totals (as of Tuesday, May 11)

Positive Tests – 2,275,365 | Deaths – 36,547



Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 3,263 | Deaths – 49

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 774 | Deaths – 12



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 78,746 | Positivity Rate – 5%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

May 11: 3,263/49

May 10: 2,296/53

May 9: 3,321/33

May 8: 3,977/66

May 7: 4,165/89

May 6: 4,504/73

May 5: 4,394/82

May 4: 3,682/93

May 3: 3,075/41

May 2: 3,841/31

May 1: 5,419/79

April 30: 5,306/81

April 29: 5,666/55

April 28: 5,178/76

Copyright 2021 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7