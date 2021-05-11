© 2020 Health News Florida



Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

New COVID-19 Cases Continue To Decrease In Florida

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published May 11, 2021 at 7:32 AM EDT

Monday's report showed 2,296 new cases, fewest since mid-April, and a positivity rate of 5.01%, the level where the virus is considered to be slowing its spread.

The number of new coronavirus cases in Florida continues to drop.
The Florida Department of Health on Monday reported 2,296 new cases, fewest since mid-April.

The total number of cases in Florida now stands at 2,272,102.

Numbers are normally low at the start of the week, as 55,154 thousand tests were returned since Sunday — about 42,000 lower than the daily average for the last two weeks.

The positivity rate for new cases came in at 5.01 percent, which is considered the level where the virus is slowing its spread.

Statewide, the deaths of 53 people due to complications from COVID-19 were recorded since Sunday.

Statewide, 7,088,055 people are fully vaccinated, with another 2,223,344 people having received at least one shot.

State Totals (as of Monday, May 10)

  • Positive Tests – 2,272,102 | Deaths – 36,498


Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 2,296 | Deaths – 53
  • Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 452 | Deaths – 13


Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 55,154 | Positivity Rate – 5.01%


ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • May 10: 2,296/53
  • May 9: 3,321/33
  • May 8: 3,977/66
  • May 7: 4,165/89
  • May 6: 4,504/73
  • May 5: 4,394/82
  • May 4: 3,682/93
  • May 3: 3,075/41
  • May 2: 3,841/31
  • May 1: 5,419/79
  • April 30: 5,306/81
  • April 29: 5,666/55
  • April 28: 5,178/76
  • April 27: 5,271/46

Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is WUSF's assistant news director as well as a reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
