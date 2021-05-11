© 2020 Health News Florida



Biden: 1 Million Sign Up For ACA During Special Enrollment Period

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published May 11, 2021 at 8:27 AM EDT
US-POLITICS-HEALTH-BIDEN
MANDEL NGAN/AFP
/
AFP
President Joe Biden reopened the Obamacare insurance markets in February for the special sign-up opportunity.

Biden said the country has made “enormous progress in expanding access to health insurance” through the six-month enrollment period, which closes Aug. 15.

President Joe Biden says 1 million Americans have signed up for health insurance under “Obamacare” during a special enrollment period for people needing coverage during the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden reopened the HealthCare.gov insurance markets in February for the special sign-up opportunity.

Biden said Tuesday the U.S. has made “enormous progress in expanding access to health insurance” through this enrollment.

The six-month enrollment period closes Aug. 15.

Although the number of uninsured Americans has grown because of job losses due to the economic hit of the coronavirus, the Trump administration resisted calls to authorize a special enrollment period for people uninsured in the pandemic.

