Florida COVID Positivity Rate Over 5% For First Time In Three Days

The positivity rate for new cases of COVID-19 jumped to more than 5 percent Sunday for the first time in three days.

The rate, 5.3 percent, was the highest positivity rate in nearly a week.

The rate was 4.67% on Saturday, the lowest since October.

Keeping the rate low is considered a good indicator of whether the number of new cases is slowing down.

New cases are slowing down. Statewide, 3,231 new cases were reported, fewest in a week.

Florida added 27,028 cases over the past week (since May 2), 3,977 of those in Saturday's report. The cumulative number stands at 2,269,806.

The number of deaths associated with the virus continue to drop. Statewide, 33 people were reported to have been died since Sunday. There were 66 deaths recorded the previous day.

Total Florida deaths related to the virus are 35,731.

More than 9.4 million people have had at least one vaccination shot in Florida, with around 6.3 million people fully vaccinated.

State Totals (as of Sunday, May 9)

Positive Tests – 2,269,806 | Deaths – 36,445



Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 3,231 | Deaths – 33

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 666 | Deaths – 5



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 72,876 | Positivity Rate – 5.32%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

May 9: 3,321/33

May 8: 3,977/66

May 7: 4,165/89

May 6: 4,504/73

May 5: 4,393/82

May 4: 3,682/93

May 3: 3,075/41

May 2: 3,841/31

May 1: 5,419/79

April 30: 5,306/81

April 29: 5,666/55

April 28: 5,178/76

April 27: 5,271/46

April 26: 3,513/66

