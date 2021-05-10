© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida COVID Positivity Rate Over 5% For First Time In Three Days

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published May 10, 2021 at 7:51 AM EDT

The positivity rate reached 5.3 percent in Sunday's state report, although there was a continued slowing in new cases.

The positivity rate for new cases of COVID-19 jumped to more than 5 percent Sunday for the first time in three days.

The rate, 5.3 percent, was the highest positivity rate in nearly a week.

The rate was 4.67% on Saturday, the lowest since October.

Keeping the rate low is considered a good indicator of whether the number of new cases is slowing down.

New cases are slowing down. Statewide, 3,231 new cases were reported, fewest in a week.

Florida added 27,028 cases over the past week (since May 2), 3,977 of those in Saturday's report. The cumulative number stands at 2,269,806.

The number of deaths associated with the virus continue to drop. Statewide, 33 people were reported to have been died since Sunday. There were 66 deaths recorded the previous day.

Total Florida deaths related to the virus are 35,731.

More than 9.4 million people have had at least one vaccination shot in Florida, with around 6.3 million people fully vaccinated.

State Totals (as of Sunday, May 9)

  • Positive Tests – 2,269,806 | Deaths – 36,445


Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 3,231 | Deaths – 33
  • Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 666 | Deaths – 5


Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 72,876 | Positivity Rate – 5.32%


ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • May 9: 3,321/33
  • May 8: 3,977/66
  • May 7: 4,165/89
  • May 6: 4,504/73
  • May 5: 4,393/82
  • May 4: 3,682/93
  • May 3: 3,075/41
  • May 2: 3,841/31
  • May 1: 5,419/79
  • April 30: 5,306/81
  • April 29: 5,666/55
  • April 28: 5,178/76
  • April 27: 5,271/46
  • April 26: 3,513/66

Copyright 2021 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is WUSF's assistant news director as well as a reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn
Related Content