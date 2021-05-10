© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

COVID Vaccines A Money-Maker For Doctors, Pharmacies, Supermarkets

WLRN 91.3 FM | By DAVID FLESHLER,
Cindy Krischer Goodman
Published May 10, 2021 at 8:08 AM EDT
vaccine-unsplash.jpg
CDC
/

Few begrudge vaccine providers the chance to make money for offering a life-saving service during a pandemic, but the shot business has given a big boost at the cash register after a difficult year.

Think your COVID vaccine was free? It wasn’t.

Although you didn’t have to pay anything for the shots, the fees paid by insurance companies and the federal government put as much as $150 million in the pockets of Florida pharmacies, grocery stores and private medical practices.

Few begrudge these companies the chance to make money for providing a life-saving service during an international health crisis. But a look at doses provided to Publix, Walgreens, CVS and private doctors shows that the COVID vaccine business provided a big source of revenue after a difficult year.

Aside from direct revenues, by bringing customers in the door, the shots result in sales of everything from diapers to annual physicals.

Read more of this article from our news partner the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Copyright 2021 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus vaccinePublixCVSWalgreens
DAVID FLESHLER
Cindy Krischer Goodman
Related Content