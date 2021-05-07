Florida's Coronavirus Positivity Rate Dips Just Below 5%

The positivity rate for new coronavirus cases in Florida reached 4.99 percent on Thursday, its lowest point in almost two months.

A total of 4,504 new cases statewide were reported by the Florida Department of Health, along with 73 more deaths related to COVID-19.

The overall death toll in Florida stands at 36,257.

According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and analyzed by NPR, the average daily caseload this week is 4,483 cases a day. That’s an 18 percent decrease from last week’s daily caseload and a 26 percent decrease from daily case numbers two weeks ago.

The number of hospitalizations with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 statewide dropped below 3,000 for the first time since April 5. The state lists 20.1 percent availability of adult intensive-care beds.

The pace of vaccinations has slowed. More than 9.1 million people in the state have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, or about 40 percent of the population.

State Totals (as of Thursday, May 6)

· Positive Tests – 2,258,433

· Deaths – 36,257

Daily Changes:

· State: Positive Tests – 4,504 | Deaths – 73

· Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 1,170 | Deaths – 14

Daily Testing (statewide):

· Tests Received – 112,506 | Positivity Rate – 4.99%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

· May 6: 4,504/73

· May 5: 4,393/82

· May 4: 3,682/93

· May 3: 3,075/41

· May 2: 3,841/31

· May 1: 5,419/79

· April 30: 5,306/81

· April 29: 5,666/55

· April 28: 5,178/76

· April 27: 5,271/46

· April 26: 3,513/66

· April 25: 4,671/37

· April 24: 7,411/54

· April 23: 5,464/65

