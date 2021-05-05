Florida Reports 93 More COVID-Related Deaths, Most In Nearly Three Weeks

The Florida Department of Health on Tuesday reported 3,682 new cases of coronavirus, the third straight day of less than 4,000 new cases.

The average of new daily infections continues to fall, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, analyzed by NPR. Florida is averaging 5,566 new cases per day in the last week, an 18% decrease compared to the week before and a 4% decrease compared to two weeks ago.

Overall new cases increased to 2,249,535.

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday was 93, most in nearly three weeks. The statewide toll hit 36,102. The last time Florida reported more than 90 deaths in a day was April 16, when 93 deaths also were reported.

Twelve of the deaths were at long-term care facilities. Overall, there have been 11,326 deaths of residents and staff at long-term care facilities.

The deaths were recorded Tuesday, but could have occurred days or weeks prior.

And 3,088 people were hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of coronavirus, 24 less than Monday. The state reports 20.7% of intensive care beds are available.

More than 42 percent of the state's residents have received at least one vaccination shot, totaling more than 8.9 million people. About 30 percent are fully vaccinated.

State Totals (as of Tuesday, May 4)

Positive Tests – 2,249,535

Deaths – 36,102



Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 3,682| Deaths – 93

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 726 | Deaths – 18



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 74,046| Positivity Rate – 6.11%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

May 4: 3,682/93

May 3: 3,075/41

May 2: 3,841/31

May 1: 5,419/79

April 30: 5,306/81

April 29: 5,666/55

April 28: 5,178/76

April 27: 5,271/46

April 26: 3,513/66

April 25: 4,671/37

April 24: 7,411/54

April 23: 5,464/65

April 22: 6,684/84

April 21: 5,571/85

