Don’t Pitch Your Mask, Yet. You'll Still Need It In Most Places

Supermarkets, schools, big-box stores, airports, malls and stadiums will require people to wear masks even though the governor has declared that Florida no longer faces a coronavirus emergency.

Gov. Ron DeSantis this week wiped away COVID-19 orders that cities and counties had put in place for safety, but many businesses say they won’t bend their policies.

They’re still able to require masks, just like they require shirts and shoes.

Lisa J. Huriash and Wells Dusenbury of our coverage partner, the South Florida Sun Sentinel, break down how South Florida entities are handling the order.

To read the article, click here.

