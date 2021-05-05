News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
Don’t Pitch Your Mask, Yet. You'll Still Need It In Most Places
Gov. Ron DeSantis' executive orders wiped away restrictions that cities and counties put in place, but many South Florida businesses say they won’t change policies.
Supermarkets, schools, big-box stores, airports, malls and stadiums will require people to wear masks even though the governor has declared that Florida no longer faces a coronavirus emergency.
Gov. Ron DeSantis this week wiped away COVID-19 orders that cities and counties had put in place for safety, but many businesses say they won’t bend their policies.
They’re still able to require masks, just like they require shirts and shoes.
Lisa J. Huriash and Wells Dusenbury of our coverage partner, the South Florida Sun Sentinel, break down how South Florida entities are handling the order.