Biden Administration To Cover COVID Vaccine Fees For Providers

As part of the Biden administration’s efforts to provide free access to COVID-19 shots, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday it will pay administration fees to health care providers who vaccinate patients enrolled in health plans that don’t cover the fees or that require patient cost sharing.

Providers can submit vaccine administration fee claims for reimbursement to the online web portal called the COVID-19 Coverage Assistance Fund.

Providers must show that claims were submitted to patients’ insurance plans and that the claims were denied or partially paid to tap into available reimbursements.

