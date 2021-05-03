© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Reports 3,075 New COVID Cases, 41 More Deaths On Monday

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Health News Florida Staff
Published May 3, 2021 at 9:42 PM EDT

The state is averaging 5,669 new cases per day in the last week, an 11% decline compared to last week and a 6% decline compared to two weeks ago.

The Florida Department of Health on Monday reported 3,075 new coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide total to 2,245,853.

Florida’s average of new daily cases has declined according to data from Johns Hopkins University, analyzed by NPR. The state is averaging 5,669 new cases per day in the last week, an 11% decline compared to last week and a 6% decline compared to two weeks ago.

Across Florida, the deaths of 41 people were recorded, bringing the statewide toll to 36,009. Six more deaths were counted in long-term care facilites, bringing that total to 11,314, including residents and staff.

And , 3,112 people were hospitalized because of the virus, the first daily increase after six days of declines. The state reports 23.8% of adult intensive-care beds are available.

Statewide, more than 42 percent of the state's residents have received at least one vaccination shot, totaling more than 8.9 million people. About 30 percent are fully vaccinated.

However, demand for vaccinations appears to be falling, with 30,561 doses administered Sunday. As many as 222,781 doses were administered in a day over the last two weeks.


State Totals (as of Monday, May 3)

  • Positive Tests – 2,245,853
  • Deaths – 36,009


Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 3,075 | Deaths – 41
  • Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 606 | Deaths – 6


Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 62,361| Positivity Rate – 6.14%


ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • May 3: 3,075/41
  • May 2: 3,841/31
  • May 1: 5,419/79
  • April 30: 5,306/81
  • April 29: 5,666/55
  • April 28: 5,178/76
  • April 27: 5,271/46
  • April 26: 3,513/66
  • April 25: 4,671/37
  • April 24: 7,411/54
  • April 23: 5,464/65
  • April 22: 6,684/84
  • April 21: 5,571/85
  • April 20: 5,645/67

