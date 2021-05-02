© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida House And Senate Approve Emergency Management Bill

WMFE | By Amber Amortegui
Published May 2, 2021 at 1:55 PM EDT
covid passport.jpg
Unsplash
/

The measure allows the governor to override local orders during a health crisis and puts a permanent ban on vaccine "passports."

Florida lawmakers approved an emergency management bill that puts a permanent ban on so-called vaccine "passports" as the legislative session closed last week.

The bill prohibits businesses, schools and government agencies from requiring people to show documentation that proves they received a COVID-19 vaccination.

It also allows the governor to override local orders during a health crisis, and places time limits on some emergency orders.

As it stands, state and local orders for public health emergencies can last up to seven days and extend indefinitely in seven-day increments. The measure would cap the maximum extension at 42 days.

The limitation doesn’t apply to hurricanes or weather-related emergencies, according to Sen. Danny Burgess, who sponsored the bill.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to sign the bill into law.

Amber Amortegui
