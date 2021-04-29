Florida Adds 5,666 Coronavirus Cases, Hospitalizations Decline

Florida on Thursday reported more new coronavirus cases than on previous days, but COVID-19 hospitalizations declined statewide.

The Florida Department of Health reported 5,666 new coronavirus cases, 488 more than Wednesday and 395 more than Tuesday.

As of Thursday afternoon, state officials said, 3,230 people were hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 in Florida, 71 less than Wednesday.

Another 55 people died from complications related to COVID-19, putting the state total at 35,777 (35,084 are Florida residents). Of those deaths, 11,282 were residents or staff members of long-term care facilities, 16 more than Wednesday.

For a second day in a row, the state's positivity rate for new cases was about 5.7%.

According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and analyzed by NPR, the average daily caseload this week is 5,566 new cases a day. That’s an 18 percent decrease over last week’s caseload and a 7 percent decrease rrom two weeks ago.

More than 8.7 million people in the state have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. More than 6 million are fully vaccinated, approximately 28 percent of the state's population.

State Totals (as of Thursday, April 29)

Positive Tests – 2,228,212

Deaths – 35,777



Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 5,666 | Deaths – 55

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 1,316 | Deaths – 9



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 121,070| Positivity Rate – 5.73%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

April 29: 5,666/55

April 28: 5,178/76

April 27: 5,271/46

April 26: 3,513/66

April 25: 4,671/37

April 24: 7,411/54

April 23: 5,464/65

April 22: 6,684/84

April 21: 5,571/85

April 20: 5,645/67

April 19: 4,237/33

April 18: 6,834/35

April 17: 6,323/74

April 16: 7,296/93

