Florida Reports More Than 5,000 New Coronavirus Cases

Florida health officials on Tuesday said 5,271 people tested positive for the coronavirus since its previous report 24 hours earlier.

Tuesday's cases bring the overall state total to 2,217,368.

There were 3,349 people hospitalized across the state for the virus, 26 less than the previous day's report. There were 18.5% of the state's hospital beds available,

The state also reported the deaths of 46 people from complications associated with the virus since Monday. That brings the overall death toll to 35,646. Of those, 11,261 were residents or staff members of long-term care facilities.

As of Tuesday, state figures show more than 8.62 million people have received at least a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, with nearly 5.88 million receiving both doses.

State Totals (as of Tuesday, April 27)

Positive Tests – 2,217,368

Deaths – 35,646



Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 5,271 | Deaths – 46

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 1,179 | Deaths – 7



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 93,231| Positivity Rate – 6.92%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

April 27:5,271/46

April 26: 3,513/66

April 25: 4,671/37

April 24: 7,411/54

April 23: 5,464/65

April 22: 6,684/84

April 21: 5,571/85

April 20: 5,645/67

April 19: 4,237/33

April 18: 6,834/35

April 17: 6,323/74

April 16: 7,296/93

April 15: 6,762/78

April 14: 6,772/45

