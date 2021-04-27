More Than 3,500 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Monday in Florida

The Florida Department Health on Monday reported that 3,513 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Sunday's report.

That overall number of people diagnosed with the virus is 2,212,097, the department said.

Florida’s average of new daily cases has declined according to data from Johns Hopkins University, analyzed by NPR. That shows an average of 5,669 new cases per day in the last week, an 11% decline compared to the previous week and a 6% decline compared to two weeks ago.

The number of people in Florida hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 was 3,371.

The deaths of 66 people from complications associated with virus were recorded since Sunday. That brings the overall death toll to 35,600 in Florida.

Demand for COVID-19 vaccinations appears to be falling, with 30,561 doses administered Monday. As many as 222,781 doses were administered in a day over the past two weeks.

As of Monday, state figures show more than 8.56 million people have received at least the first dose of a vaccine, with nearly 5.8 million receiving both doses.



State Totals (as of Monday, April 26)

Positive Tests – 2,212,097

Deaths – 35,600



Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 3,513 | Deaths – 66

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 768 | Deaths – 12



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 60,487 | Positivity Rate – 7.28%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

April 26: 3,513/66

April 25: 4,671/37

April 24: 7,411/54

April 23: 5,464/65

April 22: 6,684/84

April 21: 5,571/85

April 20: 5,645/67

April 19: 4,237/33

April 18: 6,834/35

April 17: 6,323/74

April 16: 7,296/93

April 15: 6,762/78

April 14: 6,772/45

April 13: 9,068/64

