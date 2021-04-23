Florida Coronavirus Positivity Rate Drops To Three-Week Low At 6.19%

The Florida Department of Health reported Thursday that the positivity rate for those testing positive for coronavirus for the first time dipped to a three-week low at 6.19%.

That came on 130,104 tests recorded over the previous 24 hours — about 29,000 more than the daily average for the last two weeks.

The state reported 6,694 new cases of coronavirus and 84 deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday.

That included 11 more deaths of staff or residents in long-term facilities for a total of 11,224.

Statewide, 2,191,103 people have tested positive for coronavirus, and 35,378 people have died from complications related to COVID-19.

There were 3,410 people hospitalized with a primary diagnoses of COVID-19, a decrease of 83 from the previous day.

More than 8.3 million people have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

State Totals (as of Thursday, April 22)

Positive Tests – 2,191,103

Deaths – 35,378



Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 6,684 | Deaths – 84

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 1,591 | Deaths – 11



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 130,104 | Positivity Rate – 6.19%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

April 22: 6,684/84

April 21: 5,571/85

April 20: 5,645/67

April 19: 4,237/33

April 18: 6,834/35

April 17: 6,323/74

April 16: 7,296/93

April 15: 6,762/78

April 14: 6,772/45

April 13: 9,068/64

April 12: 1,613/37

April 11: 5,520/7

April 10: 6,906/50

April 9: 7,121/64

Copyright 2021 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7