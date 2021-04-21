© 2020 Health News Florida



Palm Beach County To Close Mass Vaccination Sites

WLRN 91.3 FM | By WLRN
Published April 21, 2021 at 7:57 AM EDT

The county will reallocate its resources toward its mobile sites in order to directly target people in the community.

Palm Beach County will be shutting the door on its three mass vaccination sites as interest for the COVID-19 vaccine has rapidly waned among young people.

Darcy Davis, CEO of the Palm Beach County Healthcare District, told county commissioners on Tuesday the sites will be closed by the end of May.

The county will reallocate its resources toward its mobile vaccination sites in order to directly target people in the community.

The three county-run sites are the South Florida Fairgrounds in West Palm Beach, South County Civic Center in Delray Beach and Burns Road Community Center in Palm Beach Gardens.

Read more from our news partner at The South Florida Sun Sentinel.

— By Wells Dusenbury / The South Florida Sun Sentinel


