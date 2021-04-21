Palm Beach County To Close Mass Vaccination Sites

Palm Beach County will be shutting the door on its three mass vaccination sites as interest for the COVID-19 vaccine has rapidly waned among young people.

Darcy Davis, CEO of the Palm Beach County Healthcare District, told county commissioners on Tuesday the sites will be closed by the end of May.

The county will reallocate its resources toward its mobile vaccination sites in order to directly target people in the community.

The three county-run sites are the South Florida Fairgrounds in West Palm Beach, South County Civic Center in Delray Beach and Burns Road Community Center in Palm Beach Gardens.

— By Wells Dusenbury / The South Florida Sun Sentinel



