Florida Reports 67 More Deaths From COVID-19 Complications

The Florida Department of Health on Tuesday reported 67 people died of complications from COVID-19 across the state since Monday.

Thist brings the statewide death toll to 35,209.

The state is reporting 5,645 people tested positive in Florida for coronavirus since Monday. The statewide total stands at 2,178,783.

According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and analyzed by NPR, Florida is averaging 6,756 new cases per day this week. That’s a 17 percent increase from last week’s daily average and a 25 percent increase from two weeks ago.

Statewide, 8,143,599 people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.



State Totals (as of Tuesday, April 20)

Positive Tests – 2,178,783

Deaths – 35,209



Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 5,645 | Deaths – 67

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 1,327| Deaths – 16



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 100,207 | Positivity Rate – 6.89%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

April 20: 5,645/67

April 19: 4,237/33

April 18: 6,834/35

April 17: 6,323/74

April 16: 7,296/93

April 15: 6,762/78

April 14: 6,772/45

April 13: 9,068/64

April 12: 1,613/37

April 11: 5,520/7

April 10: 6,906/50

April 9: 7,121/64

April 8: 7,939/86

April 7: 5,885/42

