New COVID Cases In Florida Dip, But Weekly Average Up Slightly

The Florida Department of Health reported 4,237 new cases of COVID-19 across the state on Monday.

The number of cases dipped below 6,000 for the first time since April 12, when 1,613 cases were reported.

The state also reported the deaths of 33 people due to complications from COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, lowest since seven were reported April 11.

Last week's low numbers were reported after a weekend of severe weather in Florida.

According to data collected by Johns Hopkins and analyzed by NPR, the average daily caseload this past week is 6,381 cases. That’s a 5 percent increase from last week, and an 18 percent increase from two weeks ago.

Overall, the number of people who have tested positive is 2,173,138. Total deaths in Florida related to the disease stand at 35,142.

More than 8 million people in Florida have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 5.1 million have received either the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or completed the two-dose series needed for the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

State Totals (as of Monday, April 19)

Positive Tests – 2,173,138

Deaths – 35,142



Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 4,237| Deaths – 33

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 891 | Deaths – 3



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 65,712 | Positivity Rate – 7.0%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

April 19: 4,237/33

April 18: 6,834/35

April 17: 6,323/74

April 16: 7,296/93

April 15: 6,762/78

April 14: 6,772/45

April 13: 9,068/64

April 12: 1,613/37

April 11: 5,520/7

April 10: 6,906/50

April 9: 7,121/64

April 8: 7,939/86

April 7: 5,885/42

April 6: 5,556/70

Copyright 2021 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7