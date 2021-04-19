Florida Reports 6,800+ New Coronavirus Cases Sunday

Another 6,834 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 2,168,901, according to data released by the Florida Department of Health,

Two days after the state passed 35,000 deaths related to COVID-19, there were another 35 deaths reported on Sunday. The total is 35,109. That includes 11,189 who were residents or staff at a long-term care facility.

The new cases reported Sunday are based on nearly 89,716 tests. The rate of cases testing positive for the first time was 8.68 percent. It was the third time in a week the percentage of positive cases surpassed 8 percent.

The Friday report added 7,296 new cases and 93 deaths. It was the first day with more than 90 deaths in more than two weeks. On Saturday, Florida announced 6,323 new cases and 74 deaths.

As of Sunday afternoon, there were 3,322 people in the state hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID, 69 more than Saturday.

Over the weekend, the state said the number of residents completely vaccinated from COVID-19 passed the 5 million mark. That includes more than 2.9 million who have completed the two-dose series for the Moderna or Pfizer shots and 526,000 who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

More than 8 million people in Florida have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.



State Totals (as of Sunday, April 18)

· Positive Tests – 6,834

· Deaths – 35

Daily Changes:

Daily Testing (statewide):

· Tests Received – 89,716 | Positivity Rate – 8.68%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

· April 18: 6,834/35

· April 17: 6,323/74

· April 16: 7,296/93

· April 15: 6,762/78

· April 14: 6,772/45

· April 13: 9,068/64

· April 12: 1,613/37

· April 11: 5,520/7

· April 10: 6,906/50

· April 9: 7,121/64

· April 8: 7,939/86

· April 7: 5,885/42

· April 6: 5,556/70

· April 5: 3,480/36

