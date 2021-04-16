International, Out-Of-State Students Can Get Vaccinated In Florida

Camila Gutiérrez, an international student at Florida International University, got an email this week offering her the COVID-19 vaccine. She immediately signed up.

The native of Santa Cruz, Bolivia, rushed to do so because she hasn’t been able to get immunized against the deadly virus, despite the minimum age restriction dropping to 18 about two weeks ago.

Gutiérrez, 21, said the impediment had been the state requiring people to provide proof of residency to request a vaccination appointment, and the international business and marketing junior, who lives on the FIU campus in west Miami-Dade, can’t easily do that.

— By Jimena Tavel / The Miami Herald

