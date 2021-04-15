© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Bill Headed To DeSantis

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published April 15, 2021 at 9:13 AM EDT
capitol_tallahassee_legislature.jpg
Nick Evans/WFSU
/

The measure would require the Medicaid program to pay Medicare deductibles and cost sharing for non-emergency transportation services.

The Florida House on Wednesday unanimously passed a bill (SB 348) that would require the Medicaid program to pay Medicare deductibles and cost sharing for non-emergency transportation services.

The Senate had previously passed the measure, meaning it is now ready to go to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Medicaid is the safety-net program for poor, elderly and disabled residents and is jointly funded by the state and federal governments. It is administered by the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

Medicare is a federal health-insurance program for people 65 or older, people under 65 with certain disabilities and people with end-stage renal disease. The program is administered by the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

People can be dually eligible for the programs. Medicare is responsible for the acute-care services of dually eligible people, and Medicaid covers Medicare premiums and cost sharing requirements.

While Florida law currently requires Medicaid to pay all deductibles and co-insurance for Medicare emergency transportation services, it has been silent about whether Medicaid covers out-of-pocket costs for non-emergency transportation services.

Tags

Health News Florida2021 Florida LegislatureMedicaidMedicaremedical transportnon-emergency medical transportation
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
Related Content