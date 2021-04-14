Number Of Florida COVID Cases, Tests Spike A Day After Major Drop

The Florida Department of Health reported Tuesday that 9,068 people tested positive for the coronavirus, the first time the daily case tally has been more than 9,000 since Feb. 5, when the state reported 11,543 new cases in a 24-hour period.

The jump came a day after the state reported 1,613 cases — the fewest new cases in a day since the end of September.

Nearly 135,511 coronavirus tests were recorded Monday, more than 110,000 more than the day before. Only 24,169 tests were reported on a stormy Sunday in Florida - almost 80,000 lower than the daily average for the previous week.

The positivity rate for new cases was 8.16%, the second straight day — and only the second time since Feb. 4 — the percent positivity rate was at least 8%.

The state recorded another 64 COVID-19 related deaths since Monday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 3,257 people in the state hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, up 73 from the day before.

About 7.4 million people in the state have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. About 4.5 million of those people have received a complete series of shots.

State Totals (as of Tuesday, April 13)

Positive Tests – 2,134,914

Deaths – 34,784



Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 9,068| Deaths – 64

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 1,818 | Deaths – 29



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 135,511 | Positivity Rate – 8.16%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

April 13: 9,068/64

April 12: 1,613/37

April 11: 5,520/7

April 10: 6,906/50

April 9: 7,121/64

April 8: 7,939/86

April 7: 5,885/42

April 6: 5,556/70

April 5: 3,480/36

April 4: 4,794/22

April 3: 6,017/67

April 2: 6,490/96

April 1: 6,790/71

March 31: 5,294/89

