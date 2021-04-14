Miami Heat End Use Of Vaccinated-Only Sections, COVID-Sniffing Dogs

The Miami Heat is eliminating the use of vaccinated-only sections and COVID-19-sniffing dogs for home games at American Airlines Arena, the Miami Herald confirmed.

The Heat made the vaccinated-only sections available April 1, becoming the first team in the NBA to have sections of seats designated for fully vaccinated fans.

Fans needed to present proof that they were fully vaccinated with a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued COVID vaccination card to sit in the more tightly packed sections.

But communicating the eligibility requirements before and during the point of sale and at the gates when fans arrived with the tickets proved to be a complicated process.

— By Anthony Chiang / The Miami Herald