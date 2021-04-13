© 2020 Health News Florida



Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Publix Cuts Back On Vaccine Sign-Up Days

WLRN 91.3 FM
Published April 13, 2021 at 8:26 AM EDT

The grocer’s online reservation system will no longer open on Mondays to schedule vaccination appointments in Florida.

Sign-ups for the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida are now limited to two days a week at Publix.

The grocer’s online reservation system will no longer open on Mondays to schedule vaccination appointments in Florida, the company says.

A spokeswoman said more appointments will be available on Fridays instead of spacing them out over two days.

— By Lisa J. Huriash / The South Florida Sun Sentinel

Read more from our news partner at The South Florida Sun Sentinel.

coronavirus vaccine, COVID-19, Publix
