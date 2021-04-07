© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
EU Agency To Share Results Of AstraZeneca Clot Probe

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published April 7, 2021 at 9:49 AM EDT
This photo illustration shows a medical syringe and vial, along with the AstraZeneca logo.
The EMA, World Health Organization and numerous other health agencies have said repeatedly that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and that the protection it offers against COVID-19 outweighs the small risks of rare blood clots.

The European Medicines Agency plans to announce the conclusions of its investigation into the possible connection between AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine and rare blood clots.

Earlier this week, a senior EMA official said there was a causal link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and the rare clots that have been seen in dozens of people worldwide, among the tens of millions who have received at least one dose.

The announcement expected later Wednesday may have far-reaching effects on the use of a shot that is key to global efforts to end the pandemic.

