DeSantis Strongly Rebuts '60 Minutes' Report On Publix Vaccine Distribution

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed back aggressively against a “60 Minutes” report that suggested he initially made a deal to distribute COVID-19 vaccines in Palm Beach County at Publix pharmacies after the company made a donation to his political action committee.

“These are smear merchants,” DeSantis said of the "60 Minutes" report during a news conference in Panama City. “They knew what they were doing was a lie.”

The Republican governor on Tuesday warned of unspecified “consequences” over the report that aired on CBS.

Sunday night's report focused on the vaccine rollout in Palm Beach County and also suggested Florida’s vaccine distribution had generally favored the wealthy and well-connected.

DeSantis called the “pay-to-play” allegations in the report, “lies built on lies.”

CBS stood by the story and said in a statement that “60 Minutes” interviewed dozens of people about the story and requested an interview with DeSantis, who declined.

