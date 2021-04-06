Florida Reports 3,480 New Coronavirus Cases, 7.37% Positivity Rate

The Florida Department of Health reported 3,480 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Sunday's report, bringing the total number of cases to 2,085,306.

Hospitalizations with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 jumped by 124 statewide to 2,989 compared to Sunday.

Officials recorded the deaths of 36 people statewide from COVID-19 related complications Monday, bringing Florida's death toll related to the coronavirus to 34,364. While the deaths were recorded Monday, they may have happened days or weeks earlier.

The state also reported 7.37% of coronavirus tests returned Sunday were positive, the second straight day the rate was over 7%. However, Sunday's rate was based on 57,654 tests — about 44,000 less than the daily average for the past two weeks.

Florida opened vaccines to anyone over the age of 16 Monday. As of Monday, nearly 6.36 million people in Florida had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine with almost 3.69 million people being fully vaccinated.

State Totals (as of Monday, April 4)

Positive Tests – 2,085,306

Deaths – 34,364



Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 3,480 | Deaths – 36

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 794 | Deaths – 6



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 57,654 | Positivity Rate – 7.37%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

April 5: 3,480/36

April 4: 4,794/22

April 3: 6,017/67

April 2: 6,490/96

April 1: 6,790/71

March 31: 5,294/89

March 30: 5,062/92

March 29: 3,374/72

March 28: 4,943/36

March 27: 5,883/27

March 26: 5,750/167

March 25: 5,773/109

March 24: 5,143/31

March 23: 5,302/41

