© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

State Reports 6,790 New Coronavirus Cases, Most In A Day Since March 2

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Cathy Carter
Published April 2, 2021 at 7:42 AM EDT
The state also recorded the deaths of seventy one more people due to complications from COVID-19, including 6 in Polk County.
The state also recorded the deaths of seventy one more people due to complications from COVID-19.

There were 2,844 people being treated at hospitals in Florida with a primary diagnosis of the coronavirus, down 100 from a day earlier.

The state reported 6,790 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Wednesday — bringing Florida's total to 2,064,525 cases.

It's the most cases in a single day since March 2.

The state also recorded the deaths of 71 people due to complications from COVID-19, bringing the overall death toll to 34,143 people.


As of Thursday afternoon, the state reported 2,844 people were being treated at hospitals in Florida with a primary diagnosis of the coronavirus, down 100 from a day earlier.

Wednesday's positivity rate was 6.41 percent on 128,590 tests.

State Totals (as of Thursday, April 1)

  • Positive Tests – 2,064,525
  • Deaths – 34,143


Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 6,790| Deaths – 71
  • Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 1,590 | Deaths – 9


Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 128,590 | Positivity Rate – 6.41%


ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • April 1: 6,790/71
  • March 31: 5,294/89
  • March 30: 5,062/92
  • March 29: 3,374/72
  • March 28: 4,943/36
  • March 27: 5,883/27
  • March 26: 5,750/167
  • March 25: 5,773/109
  • March 24: 5,143/31
  • March 23: 5,302/41
  • March 22: 2,862/39
  • March 21: 3,987/32
  • March 20: 5,105/64
  • March 19: 5,140/54

Copyright 2021 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19
Cathy Carter
Cathy Carter is the education reporter for WUSF 89.7 and StateImpact Florida.
See stories by Cathy Carter
Related Content