Florida Surpasses 34,000 Deaths Related To COVID-19

Just over 34,000 people - residents and nonresidents - have died with COVID-19 in Florida. That includes 89 on Wednesday, the state Department of Health reported.

Deaths related to the virus were trending downward in the state until about a week ago. Data compiled by the New York Times shows the seven-day average has been rising since then.

Another 5,294 people (5,166 residents) have tested positive for the virus. And the seven-day average of new cases is up by 12% over the previous week, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and analyzed by NPR.

More than one-fifth of the new cases, or 1,142, were reported in the greater Tampa Bay region.

Florida now has 2,057,735 cases and 34,072 deaths.

Cases and deaths may have happened days or weeks before the daily report, according to state officials.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 2,944 people being treated for COVID-19 in the state’s hospitals.

So far, more than 5.8 million people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Florida, with 3.3 million people being fully vaccinated.

State Totals (as of Wednesday, March 31)

Positive Tests – 2,057,735

Deaths – 34,072



Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 5,294 | Deaths – 89

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 1,142 | Deaths – 15



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 96,213 | Positivity Rate – 6.36%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

March 31: 5,294/89

March 30: 5,062/92

March 29: 3,374/72

March 28: 4,943/36

March 27: 5,883/27

March 26: 5,750/167

March 25: 5,773/109

March 24: 5,143/31

March 23: 5,302/41

March 22: 2,862/39

March 21: 3,987/32

March 20: 5,105/64

March 19: 5,140/54

March 18: 5,093/99

Copyright 2021 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7