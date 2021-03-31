Florida Reports 5,062 New Coronavirus Cases, 92 Deaths

Data from Johns Hopkins University, analyzed by NPR, shows the daily average of new cases of coronavirus in Florida is ticking up over the past two weeks.

Florida is averaging 5,167 new cases per day in the past week, the data shows. It's a 15% jump from two weeks ago. The average has been increasing for the past nine days.

On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 5,062 new cases and 92 deaths related to the disease.

Florida has a total of 2,052,411 cases and 33,983 deaths.

Of the 96,213 tests returned on Monday, 6.36% of those who were tested for the first time were positive.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 2,927 people being treated for COVID-19 in the state’s hospitals.

State Totals (as of Tuesday, March 30)

Positive Tests – 2,052,411

Deaths – 33,983



Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 5,062 | Deaths – 92

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 881 | Deaths – 23



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 96,213 | Positivity Rate – 6.36%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

March 30: 5,062/92

March 29: 3,374/72

March 28: 4,943/36

March 27: 5,883/27

March 26: 5,750/167

March 25: 5,773/109

March 24 : 5,143/31

5,143/31 March 23: 5,302/41

March 22: 2,862/39

March 21: 3,987/32

March 20: 5,105/64

March 19: 5,140/54

March 18: 5,093/99

March 17: 4,599/59

