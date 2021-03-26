Florida's Daily COVID Case Count Ticks Up Slightly On Thursday

Florida's daily average of new coronavirus cases appears to be creeping up again, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, analyzed by NPR.

Florida is averaging 4,662 new cases per day in the last week: a 4% increase on the previous week and a 3% decrease on the two weeks prior.

On Thursday, Florida officials reported 5,773 more people tested positive for the coronavirus.

The state's positivity rate for new cases was about 5.6 percent, slightly lower than previous days.

Florida reported 109 more people have died from COVID-19 after more than a week of reporting fewer than 100 deaths a day, some days much fewer.

Hospitalizations continue to decline, with 2,805 people in Florida hospitals with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Thursday morning.

More than 5.3 million people in Florida have received a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 3 million have been fully vaccinated.

State Totals (as of Thursday, March 25)

Positive Tests – 2,027,429

Deaths – 33,589



Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 5,773 | Deaths – 109

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 1,311 | Deaths – 20



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 123,970 | Positivity Rate – 5.58%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

March 25: 5,773/109

March 24 : 5,143/31

March 23: 5,302/41

March 22: 2,862/39

March 21: 3,987/32

March 20: 5,105/64

March 19: 5,140/54

March 18: 5,093/99

March 17: 4,599/59

March 16: 4,791/102

March 15: 2,826/99

March 14 : 3,699/31

March 13 : 5,244/85

March 12: 5,214/105

